Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Bruker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.670-2.720 EPS.

Bruker Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BRKR traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,197. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

