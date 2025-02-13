Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 169.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

