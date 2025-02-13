C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 51,728 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

