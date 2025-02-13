C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1,718.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,330 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,179,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,032 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after buying an additional 2,215,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,653,000 after buying an additional 110,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,852,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.80 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $131.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

