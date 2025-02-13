Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

