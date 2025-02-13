Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Up 23% – What’s Next?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 163,180,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 73,014,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Gfinity Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gfinity plc will post 20 EPS for the current year.

About Gfinity

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

