Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, an increase of 1,031.2% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,681.0 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.92.
Drax Group Company Profile
