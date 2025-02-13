Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,390,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $786,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $351.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.33. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $266.99 and a one year high of $358.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

