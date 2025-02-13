3,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 286,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

