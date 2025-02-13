British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,104 ($38.64) and last traded at GBX 3,137.04 ($39.05). Approximately 38,920,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 30,690,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,394 ($42.25).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 58.88 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is -3,794.21%.
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
