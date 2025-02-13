Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys 575 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

