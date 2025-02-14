Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 31.3% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares were up 31.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 398,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 91,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Up 31.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

