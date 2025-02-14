Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

General Electric stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $113.88 and a 12 month high of $211.42. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 18.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.