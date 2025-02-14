ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

