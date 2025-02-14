Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 31.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) rose 31.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 398,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 91,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

