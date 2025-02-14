Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. 187,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,111. The firm has a market cap of $439.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.