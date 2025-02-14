Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 164,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 150,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 95,068 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 123,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

