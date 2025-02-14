FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:RDVI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.