EQT Corporation Announces Changes in Board Leadership and Director Retirements

On February 7, 2025, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) received notifications from Janet L. Carrig, James T. McManus II, Anita M. Powers, and subsequently on February 11, 2025, Lydia I. Beebe, members of the Board of Directors, indicating their decision not to seek re-election at the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The retirements of these board members will be effective immediately following the said meeting.

Get alerts:

In response to these changes, EQT Corporation has appointed Thomas F. Karam, an existing director of the Company, as the independent Board Chair. Mr. Karam will assume this role immediately following the 2025 Annual Meeting. His appointment comes after the Board’s approval of the decision.

Thomas F. Karam has been serving on EQT Corporation’s Board since July 2024. His directorship began following the closure of the Company’s acquisition of Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Prior to this, Mr. Karam held crucial leadership positions at Equitrans Midstream Corporation, serving as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer from July 2019 to 2023, and subsequently as the Executive Chairman from January 1, 2024, up to the acquisition’s completion.

These strategic changes in board leadership reflect EQT Corporation’s commitment to ensuring a seamless transition and effective governance within the organization. The Company seeks to continue driving growth and value for its shareholders under the guidance of its restructured leadership team.

As per the information filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, these developments mark a significant shift in EQT Corporation’s board composition, highlighting a period of transition and evolution for the company.

The company awaits further action as it prepares for the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. For more updates and details on EQT Corporation’s governance and leadership, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to monitor future filings and announcements from the Company.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read EQT’s 8K filing here.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading