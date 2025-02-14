BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the January 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 1.3 %
BBSEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,955. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $7.25.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
