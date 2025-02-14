BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the January 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 1.3 %

BBSEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,955. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

