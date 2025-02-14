Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $233.20 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $14.70 or 0.00015227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $233.20 million and approximately $61.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00034053 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,863,997 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

