Family Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up about 1.2% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 415,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.6 %

MSTR stock opened at $324.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Activity

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

