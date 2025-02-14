Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Société BIC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BICEY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

