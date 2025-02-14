iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 235,736 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,559,000.

IJJ opened at $127.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average is $125.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

