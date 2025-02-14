Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stake Decreased by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

