JMP Securities Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $480.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $390.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.59.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.2 %

CYBR stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.39. 180,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,516.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.97. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $223.09 and a 52 week high of $419.49.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.