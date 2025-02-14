Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,024,700 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the January 15th total of 4,057,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 232.7 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIF traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of C$8.55 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.94.
About Bank of Ireland Group
