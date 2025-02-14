Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

