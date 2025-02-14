Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP John Bradley Sorenson Sells 6,389 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $671,228.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,222.58. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Bradley Sorenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16.

On Thursday, January 2nd, John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $106.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

