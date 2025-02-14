HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98), Zacks reports. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. HubSpot updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.740-1.760 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.110-9.190 EPS.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $813.13. The stock had a trading volume of 251,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3,006.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.75.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

