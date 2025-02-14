Root Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.60 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

