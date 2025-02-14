Certuity LLC Purchases New Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,411 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $80,031.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,779.68. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,011 shares of company stock worth $1,479,608. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $73.61 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88.

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

