Certuity LLC Acquires Shares of 1,365 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $155.75 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $219.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.