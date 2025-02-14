Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 1,745 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 86,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 563,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP opened at $23.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1111 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

