Short Interest in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Rises By 29.3%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 549,800 shares. Currently, 35.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Wealth Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Wealth Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 158,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.28% of Top Wealth Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Top Wealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Top Wealth Group stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Top Wealth Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

