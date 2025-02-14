Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.13 Million

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Cetus Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cetus Protocol has a total market cap of $92.13 million and approximately $19.91 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,819.46 or 0.99952924 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,396.92 or 0.99516712 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cetus Protocol Token Profile

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,074,880 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. The official website for Cetus Protocol is www.cetus.zone. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 660,054,569.5943129 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.13750793 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $19,630,336.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

