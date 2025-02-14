Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Short Interest Update

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 10,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067,733 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after buying an additional 3,173,817 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,179,000 after purchasing an additional 917,689 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $10,533,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 679.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,731 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 632,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

