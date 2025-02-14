T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $69,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $7,678,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $265.08 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $302.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

