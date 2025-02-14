trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TRVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on trivago in a report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Analysts expect that trivago will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

