trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on trivago in a report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.55.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
trivago Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of TRVG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.03.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Analysts expect that trivago will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
See Also
