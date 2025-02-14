Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 250,597 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2,374.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,597 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,007.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 74,747 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC opened at $42.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

