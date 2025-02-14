Fuel Network (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Fuel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuel Network has a market capitalization of $67.54 million and $3.71 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fuel Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,819.46 or 0.99952924 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,396.92 or 0.99516712 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fuel Network

Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,040,410,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,053,898,122 tokens. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,040,230,880.8553447 with 4,051,670,150.66595585 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.01683894 USD and is down -9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,959,077.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

