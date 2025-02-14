United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.2 %

United Airlines stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.