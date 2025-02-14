Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $5.24, Zacks reports. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 23.49%.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 8.2 %

GNMSF traded up $15.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.62. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $323.02.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

