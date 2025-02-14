Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Expands By 945.5%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 945.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KAO Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KAO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 104,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. KAO has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

