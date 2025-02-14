Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Expands By 945.5%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 945.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KAO Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of KAO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 104,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. KAO has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.16.
KAO Company Profile
