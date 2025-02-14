Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SOHVY remained flat at $5.40 during midday trading on Friday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.