Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Announces Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 2.08%.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SOHVY remained flat at $5.40 during midday trading on Friday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.21.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
