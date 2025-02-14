Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 134,440 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,332 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.49 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

