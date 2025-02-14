Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Stake Decreased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $646.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $41.05.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

