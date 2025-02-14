Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,679 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after acquiring an additional 636,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of F opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

