Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,903 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 61,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $441,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

