Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 138 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $360.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.91 and a 200-day moving average of $354.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

